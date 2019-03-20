Público
Levi Strauss regresa a Wall Street

La firma de pantalones vaquera vuelve a cotizar en bolsa, tras su salida hace más de treinta años, valorada en 5.784 millones.  

Prensas de Levi Strauss en una tienda de la marca en Nueva York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Levi Strauss, la popular firma estadounidense de pantalones vaqueros, volverá a cotizar este jueves en la Bolsa de Nueva York 34 años después de su exclusión del mercado en 1985 y valorada en 6.600 millones de dólares (5.784 millones de euros), tras fijar el precio de su regreso al parqué en 17 dólares por acción, por encima de la horquilla de entre 14 y 16 dólares establecida en el folleto de la oferta.

De este modo, Levi Strauss ha levantado 623 millones de dólares (546 millones de euros) mediante la colocación de 36,7 millones de acciones de la compañía, que cotizará desde este jueves en Wall Street bajo el símbolo LEVI.

De hecho, en atención a la vuelta de la compañía de moda vaquera al parqué neoyorquino, el gestor de la Bolsa de Nueva York ha decidido hacer una excepción en el estricto código de vestimenta exigido y este jueves permitirá acudir al mercado bursátil en pantalones vaqueros.

El logo de la marcha de ropa vaquera Levi Strauss en el patio de negociación de la Bolsa de Nueva York (NYSE según sus siglas en inglés), en Wall Street, en el primer día de su vuelta al mercado bursátil. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Fundada en 1853, Levi Strauss debutó en Bolsa en 1971, pero regresó a manos privadas en 1985, después de que los herederos del fundador de la empresa decidieran excluirla de la negociación en el mercado bursátil.

El equipo directivo de la marca de topa vaquera Levi Strauss posa delante del edificio de la Bolsa de Nueva York (NYSE, según sus siglas en inglés), en el primer día de cotización de la firma. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

"Tenemos la intención de usar los recursos netos recibidos mediante esta oferta a fines corporativos generales de la empresa, incluyendo capital circulante, gastos de explotación y gastos de capital", informa la compañía, que deja abierta la puerta a la posibilidad de destinar parte de los fondos levantados a "adquisiciones u otras inversiones estratégicas".

Una vez completado el regreso al parqué de Levi Strauss, la firma contará con dos tipos de acciones, clase A y clase B, cuyos poseedores contarán con idénticos derechos, excepto en lo referido al voto, así como a la conversión y transferencia.

