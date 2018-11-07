Público
MásMóvil utilizará acciones y efectivo para cancelar su deuda con ACS

El grupo de Florentino Pérez  participará con la compra de hasta un millón de acciones en el aumento de capital, que dará entrada a inversores institucionales

Un globo de MásMóvil durante su salida a Bolsa. REUTERS

El grupo de telecomunicaciones MásMóvil anunció el miércoles que liquidará una deuda pendiente de unos 530 millones de euros con ACS mediante el pago de 100 millones de euros de caja y la entrega de acciones de nueva emisión al grupo constructor.

En la operación, que se realizará en las próximas horas mediante una ampliación de capital con colocación acelerada, la operadora liquidará unos bonos convertibles en manos de la constructora.

La colocación, que se realizará excluyendo el derecho de suscripción preferente, dará entrada a ACS en el accionariado, al tomar un millón de acciones de los cuatro millones que se emitirán en la ampliación.

MásMóvil tenía una deuda convertible en acciones con ACS que a precios de mercado tenía un valor de unos 530 millones y daba derecho a la constructora a transformarla en 4,8 millones de títulos de la sociedad. La empresa de telecomunicaciones anunció que amortizará la deuda una vez la adquiera.

El precio definitivo de las acciones de MásMóvil, que también se colocarán entre inversores institucionales seleccionados, se fijará una vez concluya un periodo de prospección de la demanda, indicó la compañía. El miércoles, los títulos de MásMóvil cerraron en 110 euros por acción.

MásMóvil cuenta actualmente con 20,4 millones de títulos en circulación. La ampliación supone alrededor de un 20% del capital actual y ACS tendrá cerca del 4,2% de MásMóvil tras la ampliación.

