Medio ambiente El agua comienza a cotizar en el mercado de futuros de Wall Street

Según CME Group, los nuevos contratos permitirán una mejor gestión del riesgo asociado a la escasez del agua y realizar una mejor correlación entre oferta y demanda en los mercados.

09/03/2020.- Operaciones de Wall Street, en un lunes negro por el miedo al coronavirus. / EFE - JUSTIN LANE
Un grupo de operadores de Wall Street. — Justin Lane / EFE

Nueva York

público

Desde este lunes, el agua, uno de los bienes indispensables para la vida en la Tierra, se ha convertido en uno de los valores que cotizan en el mercado de futuros de materias primas de Wall Street debido a su escasez.

A partir de ahora, su precio fluctuará de la misma forma que el petróleo, el oro o el trigo bajo los 'caprichos' del índice Nasdaq Veles California Water Index (NQH2O), un indicador de precios del agua en California que hoy cotizaba a unos 486,53 dólares por acre-pie (1.233 metros cúbicos).​

Aunque el índice está basado en los precios de las cinco principales cuencas fluviales de California, donde la escasez del agua ha aumentado, este valor podrá ser usado como referente para el resto del mundo en los mercados del agua. Los contratos de futuros no requieren entrega física de agua y son puramente financieros.

El precio del agua en California se ha duplicado en el último año según este indicador

China y Estados Unidos son los principales consumidores de agua del mundo. Según Naciones Unidas 2.000 millones de personas viven en países con graves problemas de acceso al agua, mientras que en los próximos años dos tercios del planeta podrían verse desplazadas debido a la escasez de agua.

La explotación excesiva de este recursos por el sector primario, la industria y el consumo humano, así como el cambio climático, han llevado a que este recurso sea cada vez más escaso.

