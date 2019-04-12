Público
Nissan Nissan anuncia un ERE para despedir a 600 trabajadores

La empresa insiste en que la dirección sigue priorizando las "medidas de carácter voluntario y un plan de prejubilaciones".

Nissan. EFE

Nissan ha anunciado que presentará un Expediente de Regulación de Empleo. EFE

Nissan ha anunciado que presentará un Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) que afectará a 600 trabajadores de Barcelona, tras finalizar este jueves sin acuerdo el plazo fijado por la empresa para cerrar el ajuste de plantilla anunciado.

Ante la falta de acuerdo con los sindicatos, la compañía ha anunciado este viernes a los representantes de los trabajadores el inicio del proceso para la presentación del ERE para sus centros de Barcelona (Zona Franca y Montcada).

Desde la empresa se ha insistido en que la dirección sigue priorizando las "medidas de carácter voluntario y un plan de prejubilaciones" con el 80 % del salario neto hasta la jubilación a los 63 años.

En un comunicado, la empresa ha explicado que esta decisión persigue el objetivo de alcanzar un acuerdo que permita llevar a cabo las medidas de ajuste necesarias para poder garantizar la competitividad y la sostenibilidad de las plantas de Barcelona.

Además, la multinacional ha confirmado su intención de invertir 70 millones de euros en una nueva planta de pintura de última generación de acuerdo con los nuevos requisitos medioambientales, inversión que está condicionada a la consecución de las medidas de ajuste planteadas.

La dirección de Nissan Motor Ibérica ha dado un plazo de 14 días a la representación social para constituir la comisión negociadora, período a partir del cual se iniciarán las negociaciones.

Los representantes de los trabajadores ya expresaron ayer su temor a que la compañía optase por presentar un ERE para llevar a cabo el ajuste previsto de 600 empleos de manera unilateral.

