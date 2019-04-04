Público
Paro femenino España es el segundo país de la UE con la mayor tasa de paro femenino

El desempleo entre las mujeres es del 17%, por debajo del 24,2% de Grecia y casi diez puntos por encima de la media europea (7,1%)

Varias mujeres esperan en la cola del paro. EFE

España es el segundo país de la Unión Europea, sólo superado por Grecia, con la mayor tasa media de paro femenino, según un estudio del Instituto de Estudios Económicos (IEE) a partir de datos de Eurostat.

En concreto, España presentó en 2018 una tasa media de desempleo femenino del 17%, por debajo del 24,2% de Grecia y casi diez puntos por encima del promedio europeo (7,1%). Pese a que el porcentaje español es alto, se ha conseguido reducir en casi diez puntos el máximo alcanzado en 2013 (26,7%).

Tras España y Grecia figura Italia, con una tasa media de paro femenino del 11,8% en 2018, mientras que el resto de países de la Unión presentan tasas inferiores a los dos dígitos.

Los países que registraron en 2018 las menores tasas medias de paro femenino son República Checa (2,8%), Alemania (2,9%), Rumanía (3,5%), Malta (3,6%) y Polonia (3,9%).

