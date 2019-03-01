Aena prevé obtener este año unas ganancias de 1.310 millones de euros, lo que supone un incremento del 3,1% (40 millones más) en comparación con la previsión a cierre de 2018 de 1.270 millones, según el proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) presentado este lunes.
La empresa pública que gestiona los aeropuertos espera facturar este año 4.309 millones, frente a los 4.172 millones previstos para el ejercicio de 2018, un 3,3 % más.
El resultado de explotación del gestor de los aeropuertos españoles, controlado en un 51% por el Estado a través de ENAIRE, ascenderá a 1.804 millones en 2019, 14 millones más que las proyecciones para 2018, en tanto que los gastos de personal se elevarán a 450 millones, 28 millones más que en todo 2018 por este capítulo.
Los aeropuertos de la red de Aena batieron en 2018 un récord histórico con 263,8 millones de pasajeros, lo que supone un repunte del 5,8 % respecto al ejercicio anterior y una cifra con la que bate su récord histórico, tras registrar un total de 2,3 millones de movimientos de aeronaves, un 5,8% más.
Según el Plan Estratégico 2018-2021 de Aena, que preside Mauri Lucena, la compañía prevé lograr un beneficio neto de 1.272 millones de euros este año y de 1.311 millones de euros en 2019, lo que supone un crecimiento anual del 3,2%, con un pay out (parte del beneficio que se destina a dividendos) del 80% para el citado periodo.
