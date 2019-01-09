Los temores a una burbuja en el mercado de alquiler en las grandes ciudades españolas parecen perder brío. Según datos publicados por el portal inmobiliario idealista, los arrendamientos de viviendas en el país crecieron un 9,3% en 2018, la mitad del 18,4% registrado un año antes.
De hecho, en el mercado más tensionado, el de Barcelona, los precios muestran un descenso del 1% interanual, su segunda caída anual consecutiva a pesar de lo cual sigue tratándose de la urbe más cara para alquilar de toda España, con un precio medio de 17,3 euros por metro cuadrado.
La segunda ciudad más cara es Madrid, con un precio medio de 16,2 euros por metro cuadrado y una subida de precios muy inferior a la media, del 4,3%, en 2018.
En el último trimestre se produjo además un freno en la subida constante del año, al reducirse los precios un 0,6% en su conjunto.
"Los números evidencian lo que venimos diciendo desde idealista hace tiempo: no hay burbuja de alquiler. Y de haberla habido los datos demuestran que se está deshinchando", dijo Fernando Encinar, jefe de estudios del portal.
Diversos agentes y fuerzas políticas llevan tiempo alertando sobre el aumento de los precios de alquiler en grandes ciudades como Madrid o Barcelona tras el repunte de los alquileres turísticos, y han promovido iniciativas para limitar por ley los precios de los arrendamientos.
Recientemente, el gobierno central aprobó una serie de medidas urgentes para tratar de relajar el tensionado mercado del alquiler residencial, aunque descartó fijar topes de precios que piden otros partidos como Unidos Podemos.
