El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado un real decreto-ley de medidas urgentes para el sector de la vivienda, que amplía el plazo de prórroga obligatoria de los contratos de alquiler de tres a cinco años y limita las garantías adicionales a la fianza a un máximo de dos mensualidades. No obstante, el decreto no contempla intervenir los precios del mercado.
El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, ha presentado esta norma que pretende dar respuesta a la "difícil situación que se da en el mercado de alquiler" en algunas grandes ciudades. Se trata de parte de una batería de medidas que han ido siendo anunciadas en los últimos meses para recular de alguna manera el mercado del alquiler de viviendas.
El real decreto-ley modifica cinco leyes: la de Arrendamientos Urbanos, la de Propiedad Horizontal, la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Civil, el texto refundido de la Ley Reguladora de las Haciendas Locales y el de la Ley del Impuesto de Transmisiones Patrimoniales y Actos Jurídicos Documentados.
Ha explicado que para dar más seguridad a los arrendatarios, además de ampliarse el plazo de prórroga obligatoria a cinco años, se amplía el de prórroga tácita, que ahora es de un año, a tres, y ha destacado que la limitación de la cantidad de mensualidades que se pueden pedir como garantía al inquilino acaba con la situación actual en que "se puede plantear cualquier exigencia".
No obstante, este real decreto ley de medidas urgentes y de "absoluta necesidad" en materia de vivienda y alquiler no prevé introducir medidas para intervenir los precios del mercado, algo que había acordado con Unidos Podemos en su acuerdo presupuestario.
El ministro Ábalos, sin embargo, no ha descartado que en el marco de las negociaciones para los Presupuestos del próximo año se puedan incluir.
