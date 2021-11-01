Estás leyendo: El precio de la electricidad sube este martes 55 euros, hasta rozar los 146, cuatro veces más que hace un año

El precio de la electricidad sube este martes 55 euros, hasta rozar los 146, cuatro veces más que hace un año

A pesar de la fuerte subida que tendrá este martes el precio de la luz, en torno al 60%, está lejos de la media registrada durante octubre, que fue de 200,06 euros.

15/10/2021 Precio de la luz
Una lámpara se mantiene encendida en el interior de una casa en Madrid. David Obach / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

Tras unos días de tregua, el precio de la luz vuelve a subir en el arranque del mes de noviembre. El precio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista (pool) se situará este martes en una media de 145,95 euros el megavatio hora (MWh), lo que supone 54,75 euros más que este lunes.

Si se compara con el precio del mismo día de 2020, es casi cuatro veces superior, ya que en esa fecha fue de 40,89 euros/MWh.​

Mayor aún es la diferencia con el precio medio registrado el 2 de noviembre de 2019, cuando fue de 28,44 euros, lo que supone casi cinco veces menos de lo que costará este martes.

A pesar de la fuerte subida que tendrá este martes el precio de la luz, en torno al 60%, está lejos de la media registrada durante octubre (de 200,06 euros). El pasado mes además se alcanzó la mayor tarifa desde que hay registros: 288,53 euros (el pasado 7 de octubre)

Los precios del mercado mayorista repercuten directamente en la tarifa regulada o PVPC, a la que están acogida casi 11 millones de consumidores en España, y sirve de referencia para los otros 17 millones que contratan su suministro en el mercado libre.

La escalada de precios que afecta a gran parte de Europa se debe, entre otros factores, al encarecimiento del gas en los mercados internacionales, que se emplea en las centrales de ciclo combinado y que marcan el precio del mercado en la mayoría de las horas, y al aumento del precio de los derechos de emisión de dióxido de carbono (CO2). 

Por franjas horarias, el mercado mayorista marcará el precio más bajo entre las 4.00 y las 5.00 horas, con 94,13 el MWh, mientras que el precio más alto se alcanzará entre las 21.00 y las 22.00 horas, con 223,55 euros el MWh.

