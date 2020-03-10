Estás leyendo: El precio de la vivienda sube un 3,6% en 2019, su menor alza desde 2015

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El precio de la vivienda sube un 3,6% en 2019, su menor alza desde 2015

Edificio de viviendas en construcción en Madrid. E.P.
Edificio de viviendas en construcción en Madrid. E.P.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

AGENCIAS

El precio de la vivienda libre subió un 3,6% en el cuarto trimestre de 2019 respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior, su sexto repunte anual consecutivo aunque el menos pronunciado desde 2015, según el Índice de Precios de Vivienda (IPV) del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) publicado este martes.

Entre 2008 y 2013, el precio de la vivienda libre registró descensos anuales de distinta intensidad: del 1,5% en 2008, del 6,7% en 2009, del 2% en 2010, del 7,4% en 2011, del 13,7% en 2012 y del 10,6% en 2013. En 2007, cuando comenzó a elaborarse este índice, el precio de la vivienda libre experimentó un crecimiento del 9,8%.

No fue hasta 2014 cuando el precio de la vivienda libre volvió a tasas positivas, con un repunte anual del 0,3%, que en 2015 se aceleró hasta el 3,6%, en 2016 hasta el 4,7%, en 2017 hasta el 6,2% y en 2018 hasta el 6,6%.

El coste de la vivienda nueva en el último trimestre de 2019 atemperó su encarecimiento 1,3 puntos respecto al trimestre anterior y se se colocó en el 5,3% interanual. Por su parte, la variación anual de la vivienda de segunda mano baja un punto, hasta el 3,4%.

La tasa anual disminuye en 10 comunidades autónomas en el cuarto trimestre respecto al tercero, y aumenta en las siete restantes.

Los mayores descensos se producen en País Vasco, Andalucía y Comunidad de Madrid, con bajadas de 1,9, 1,8 y 1,7 puntos, respectivamente. Por su parte, Castilla y León, Región de Murcia y Principado de Asturias registran los mayores incrementos en sus tasas anuales, con subidas de nueve, nueve y ocho décimas, respectivamente.

Los precios de la vivienda presentan tasas trimestrales positivas en 10 comunidades autónomas. La mayor subida se produce en Castilla y León, con un incremento de ocho décimas. Por su parte, País Vasco (–1,9%) y Comunidad de Madrid (–1,7%) registran las mayores bajadas trimestrales.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú