El rapero Drake se alía con el mayor productor de cannabis de Canadá

El cantante se suma así a otros artistas y famosos que se han asociado con compañías de marihuana canadienses desde que el país aprobó su uso recreativo.

Plantas de marihuana en una plantación de Canopy Growthen Ontario (Canada). REUTERS

El mayor de los nuevos productores de marihuana de Canadá unirá sus fuerzas con la estrella del rap Drake, nacido en Toronto, para poner en marcha una empresa conjunta en la ciudad con licencia para producir y distribuir cannabis, dijeron ambas partes el jueves.

Según el acuerdo, el ganador del premio de varios Grammy tomará una participación del 60% en una filial de Canopy Growth, que cotiza en bolsa y produce cannabis en la cercana localidad de Scarborough, Ontario.

Las acciones de Canopy cotizadas en Estados Unidos, que el año pasado atrajeron una importante inversión de la cervecera Corona Constellation Brands, subieron alrededor de un 3% a principios de la sesión.

Drake se suma así a otros artistas y famosos que se han asociado con compañías de cannabis canadienses desde que el país aprobó el uso recreativo de la marihuana.

El rapero Drake al recibir el premio para el mejor artista en los Premios de la Música Billboard 2019, en Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A principios de este año, la gurú del estilo de vida Martha Stewart se unió a Canopy como asesora para desarrollar una línea de productos a base de marihuana para humanos y animales. El rapero Snoop Dogg también se ha asociado con Canopy a través de una división llamada Tweed.

Canopy y Drake dijeron que la empresa, llamada More Life Growth Co, estaría “centrada en el bienestar, el descubrimiento y el crecimiento personal general”.

