La Corte Internacional de Arreglo de Diferencias Relativas a Inversiones (Ciadi), dependiente del Banco Mundial, ha condenado a España a pagar 33,7 millones a los fondos franceses Demeter y Cube por el recorte a las hidroeléctricas ejecutado por el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy.
España, además, deberá pagar tres millones de euros más en costas. No obstante, la cuantía podría haber sido mucho mayor, pues ambos fondos reclamaban a España más de 74 millones de euros, según señala CincoDías.
El Ciadi ya condenó a España a pagar más de 290,6 millones de euros por el recorte a las renovables, con un fallo a favor de la estadounidense NextEra Energy, el pasado mes de junio.
Los recortes en las ayudas para el desarrollo de las energías renovables que los gobiernos de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y Mariano Rajoy aplicaron en 2010 y 2014 están saliéndole caros a España, que acumula condenas por valor de 687 millones de euros mientras discute demandas por más de 6.000 en la Cámara de Comercio de Estocolmo y en el tribunal dependiente del Banco Mundial.
Esa cascada de demandas ha situado a España, que acumula 50 pleitos (45 por las renovables), en el segundo país más demandado del mundo por temas de comercio y desarrollo según los datos de Unctad, la agencia de la ONU sobre arbitrajes internacionales: solo le supera Argentina, con 60, y rebasa a otros como Venezuela (47), Chequia (38) y Egipto (33).
