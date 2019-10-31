El grupo español de seguros Mapfre presentó el jueves unos resultados para los primeros nueve meses del año que mostraron un descenso del 12,5% en el beneficio tras destinar 77 millones a sanear el fondo de comercio de su negocio de Asistencia en Reino Unido, Estados Unidos y Canadá.
En concreto, el grupo ha realizado un deterioro por valor de 48 millones de euros de los fondos de comercio de las entidades de Mapfre Asistencia en Reino Unido debido al descenso de las expectativas de beneficios futuros en el país, ante la incertidumbre generada por el brexit. Asimismo, Mapfre también ha saneado el fondo de comercio de las entidades de Asistencia en Estados Unidos y Canadá por importe de otros 17 millones de euros en línea con la reducción de negocios no rentables.
La mayor aseguradora española por capitalización bursátil dijo que su beneficio neto a septiembre se situó en 463 millones. El impacto de todas estas medidas en el resultado del grupo asciende a 77 millones de euros. Excluyendo este impacto, el resultado de Mapfre habría crecido un 2% respecto al obtenido en septiembre de 2018.
Los ingresos totales de la aseguradora en los nueve primeros meses del ejercicio alcanzaron los 21.619 millones de euros, un 6,5% más.
Las primas, su principal fuente de ingresos, crecieron un 2,5%, hasta los 17.647 millones, con "fortaleza y crecimiento rentable en los tres principales mercados del Grupo (España, Brasil y Estados Unidos)", según dijo la empresa en un comunicado.
En concreto, en Latinoamérica obtuvo un aumento de las primas del 13,3%.
