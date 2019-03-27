Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Salarios en España Los salarios en España son un 3% más bajos que hace diez años

Según la Confederación Europea de Sindicatos, los salarios de los trabajadores en ocho países de la Unión Europea son más bajos en promedio, que hace diez años.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Trabajadores en una fábrica de automóviles. EFE

 EUROPA PRESS

Los salarios medios en el Reino Unido, Italia, España, Grecia, Portugal, Hungría, Croacia y Chipre fueron más bajos en 2018 que en 2009, según se desprende de un estudio realizado por la Confederación Europea de Sindicatos. Así, el estudio apunta que los salarios de los trabajadores en ocho países de la Unión Europea son más bajos en promedio, en términos reales (ajustados por la inflación), que hace diez años.

Además, señala que los salarios reales se han detenido, con un aumento cero, en Bélgica y Finlandia durante este mismo periodo. Las cifras muestran que los salarios bajaron entre 2009 y 2019 un 23% en Grecia, un 11% en Croacia y un 7% en Chipre. También destacan las reducciones registradas en Portugal (-4%), España (-3%), Italia (-2%), Hungría y Reino Unido (-1%).

La Unión Europea necesita actuar "urgentemente" para aumentar los salarios

El secretario general de la Confederación Europea de Sindicatos, Luca Visentini, ha afirmado que estas cifras son "una prueba de que la crisis no ha terminado en todos los países y que, incluso donde se está produciendo una recuperación económica, los trabajadores no se benefician de ella", según informa UGT.

"La razón de esto se encuentra en las medidas de austeridad que han desmantelado el salario mínimo y los sistemas de negociación colectiva, y han aumentado enormemente las desigualdades", ha resaltado Visentini.

Bajo su punto de vista, la Unión Europea necesita actuar "urgentemente" para aumentar los salarios, principalmente fomentando y permitiendo la negociación colectiva entre empresarios y sindicatos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas