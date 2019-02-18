Público
Mercadona implanta por convenio el salario mínimo de 1.300 euros al mes

El convenio incorpora medidas de carácter social y refuerza sus compromisos en materia de conciliación de la vida familiar y laboral.

El convenio que marca las pautas del sector de la distribución en España ya está disponible en su totalidad en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE). Este lunes ha sido publicado el nuevo convenio colectivo de Mercadona donde se implanta un sueldo con base mínima de 1.300 euros brutos al mes además de la ampliación del permiso de paternidad hasta las siete semanas. A todo esto hay que añadir el cobro del 100% del salario estando de baja por incapacidad temporal hasta los 18 meses. El convenio entró en vigor el 1 de enero de 2019 y tendrá una vigencia de cinco años. 

También hay que mencionar la suma de los complementos retributivos donde se incrementa un 11% anual hasta el tramo 5 y un aumento del salario base vinculado al IPC. En cuanto a los horarios de nocturnidad y frio habrá mejoras en los pluses. 

"El nuevo marco laboral, más igualitario y social, refuerza el compromiso de Mercadona con el empleo estable y de calidad, avanza en sus condiciones laborales, al tiempo que consolida su apuesta por mejorar el poder adquisitivo de la plantilla", declaró la empresa en un comunicado tras la firma del nuevo convenio, según informa el ABC.

El convenio incorpora medidas de carácter social y refuerza sus compromisos en conciliación de la vida familiar y laboral.

Igualmente, se lleva a cabo la introducción de la excedencia por cuidado de hijos hasta que el menor cumpla los 12 años. Además, cuando se agote la edad máxima legal se podrá solicitar un cambio de contrato a tiempo parcial hasta los 15 años del menor. El convenio tiene en cuenta la posibilidad de solicitar una reserva del puesto de trabajo en caso de violencia de género por ejemplo. En cuanto a días libres, se incluyen para aquellos trabajadores del área logística un mínimo de siete fines de semana al año.

El convenio incorpora medidas de carácter social y refuerza sus compromisos en materia de conciliación de la vida familiar y laboral. Mercadona tiene una plantilla de 86.000 efectivos (todos ellos con contratos fijos).  Además, la empresa refuerza su personal con trabajadores para ciertos momentos específicos, como verano o Navidad. 

