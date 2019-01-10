Público
Los salarios pactados en convenio suben una media del 1,75% en 2018, por encima del IPC

La subida fue el del 2,08% teniendo en cuenta sólo los convenios firmados durante el año pasado y no en ejercicios anteriores

Patronal y sindicatos firman el IV Acuerdo para el Empleo y la Negociación Colectiva (AENC) 2018-2020. EFE

La subida salarial media pactada en los convenios colectivos se situó en el 1,75% en 2018, por encima del 1,46% de un año antes y del dato adelantado del IPC interanual de diciembre (1,2%), según datos provisionales publicados este jueves por el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.

El incremento registrado en 2018 se encuentra por debajo de las directrices marcadas en el Acuerdo Interconfederal de Negociación Colectiva (AENC) 2018-2020, que plantea subidas salariales del entorno del 2%, más un punto porcentual ligado a conceptos como la productividad, los resultados empresariales y el absentismo laboral.

No obstante, si se tienen en cuenta sólo los convenios firmados en 2018 y que ascendieron a algo más de un millar, la subida salarial media se situó en el 2,08%, en línea con las recomendaciones del AENC.

El año pasado se registraron 3.566 convenios colectivos con efectos económicos en 2018. De ellos, 2.489 se firmaron en ejercicios anteriores y 1.077 durante 2018. Los primeros registraron una subida salarial media del 1,56%, mientras que los firmados ese mismo año presentan un alza media del 2,08%.

Los 3.566 convenios con efectos económicos de 2018 daban amparo a 8,84 millones de trabajadores. Del conjunto de convenios, 2.686 eran de empresa, con efectos sobre 570.100 trabajadores y una subida salarial media del 1,38%, y 880 eran convenios sectoriales, que daban cobertura a más de 8,2 millones de trabajadores, con una subida salarial media del 1,77%.

En cuanto a las nuevas unidades de negociación firmadas el año pasado, 770 eran convenios de empresa, con un incremento salarial medio del 1,58%, mientras que 307 eran convenios sectoriales, que reflejaban un aumento salarial del 2,10%.

La jornada media pactada en convenio se situó en 2018 en 1.745,4 horas anuales por trabajador (1.711,8 horas en los convenios de empresa y 1.747,7 en los convenios de ámbito superior).

Casi un millar de descuelgues

La estadística de Empleo revela además que en 2018 se registraron 987 inaplicaciones de convenios, un 8,3% menos que en 2017, que afectaron a 20.924 trabajadores, un 11,4% menos.

El 'descuelgue' de los convenios supone la revisión de las condiciones laborales en las empresas. La reforma laboral de 2012 introducía mayor facilidad para que empresarios y trabajadores pudieran pactar estas inaplicaciones.

