Santander reorganiza su cúpula en EEUU

Nombra nuevos consejeros delegados para sus filiales: Tim Wennes, en Santander US, y Mahesh Aditya, en Santander Consumer USA.

Una oficina del Banco Santander en la Tercera Avenida, de Nueva York. AFP/Héctor Retamal

Las filiales del Banco Santander en Estados Unidos anunciaron a última hora del lunes una serie de cambios en su directiva, que incluyen el nombramiento como consejeros delegados de Tim Wennes en Santander US y de Mahesh Aditya en Santander Consumer USA.

Según una nota de prensa del grupo, Wennes sucede a Scott Powell, que ha dejado la compañía "para iniciar una nueva etapa profesional".

Wennes (que se unió a Santander en septiembre como consejero delegado de Santander Bank NA, un puesto que conservará) tendrá la responsabilidad de todos los negocios en Estados Unidos de Banco Santander, ejecutando los planes a largo plazo y las estrategias de crecimiento, y completando "el proceso de mejora regulatorio que el banco tiene en marcha".

En 2017 la Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos levantó la restricción que impedía a la filial estadounidense de Banco Santander pagar dividendos a su matriz.

El banco central estadounidense había tomado medidas contra la filial del banco español en septiembre de 2014 por violar las restricciones de pagos de dividendos que el regulador impuso a la filial tras suspender las pruebas de estrés de ese mismo año.

"Santander US ha culminado un periodo de notable transformación en los últimos cuatro años, en los que ha reforzado significativamente aspectos tan relevantes como las funciones supervisoras del consejo, el cumplimiento, la gestión del riesgo, la planificación de capital y la gestión del riesgo de liquidez", dijo el grupo.

Según Santander, Wennes tiene una larga trayectoria en el sector financiero y proviene de MUFG Union Bank NA.

Por su parte, Aditya ha sido responsable de Riesgos de Santander US desde mayo de 2018, y ha ocupado puestos directivos de gestión y supervisión de riesgos en Visa, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase y Capital One.

Asimismo, Sarah Drwal ha sido nombrada responsable de Riesgos (chief risk officer) de Santander US y SBNA, en sustitución de Aditya, y Juan Carlos Álvarez, director financiero de Santander US y SBNA, ha sido nombrado consejero de Santander Consumer USA.

