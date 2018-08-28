Público
Subida de impuestos Una subida del IRPF a las rentas más altas afectaría a 90.788 contribuyentes y recaudaría 400 millones más

La recaudación podría aumentar en otros 1.500 millones si se equipara la tributación de las rentas del ahorro con la de la renta general para los más ricos, según el sindicato Gestha

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, antes de su comparecencia en el Congreso. EFE/Chema Moya

La subida del Impuesto sobre la Renta (IRPF) para las rentas más altas, a la que está abierta el Ministerio de Hacienda en su negociación con Unidos Podemos sobre los Presupuestos para 2019, afectaría a unos noventa mil contribuyentes.

Concretamente, según los datos del sindicato de técnicos del Ministerio de Hacienda, Gestha, el incremento del IRPF a las rentas superiores a 150.000 euros afectaría al 0,46% de los declarantes, es decir, a 90.788 contribuyentes, y recaudaría 400 millones de euros más al año.

El sindicato ha estimado que, si tal medida sale adelante, los contibuyentes afectados deberán contribuir con una media de 4.400 euros más anualmente, lo que se traduciría en un incremento del 2,1% de su factura fiscal.

Gestha ha indicado que la recaudación que se lograría con esta medida podría aumentar en otros 1.500 millones si se alcanzara un acuerdo para equiparar la tributación de las rentas del ahorro con la de la renta general para quienes perciban rendimientos del capital de más de 50.000 euros e ingresen rentas totales por encima de los 150.000 euros, según apuntan las negociaciones.

En este caso, los técnicos han señalado que estarían afectados únicamente el 0,44% de los perceptores de las mayores rentas del capital, 86.198 personas, quienes abonarían un pago adicional de unos 17.300 euros, lo que supondría un aumento del 15,7%.

Paralelamente, Gestha ha destacado que esta medida reduciría la dualidad actual del IRPF, por la que 8.481 afortunados perciben rentas del capital de casi 900.000 euros de media, pagando menos de un 23% con el privilegiado régimen tributario de las rentas del ahorro.

Por otro lado, el sindicato ha advertido de que en el IRPF quedaría el "fleco" de reducir las ventajas fiscales que ofrecen los planes de pensiones, que son "regresivas" al disminuir la progresividad del impuesto y concentrar las mayores aportaciones en las rentas más altas. Actualmente, la organización ha asegurado que estas tienen un coste para el Tesoro de unos 2.000 millones en la parte estatal y autonómica.

Gestha defiende la creación de tres nuevos tramos en el IRPF por encima de los 60.000 euros actuales, situándolos en los 120.000, 175.000 y 300.000 euros, tal y como hizo el Gobierno del Partido Popular en el periodo comprendido entre los años 2012 y 2014.

