Facua-Consumidores en Acción ha presentado una denuncia ante la Agencia Estatal de Seguridad Aérea (AESA) y la Agencia Española de Consumo, Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición (Aecosan) contra Ryanair por su medida de empezar a cobrar a los usuarios por el equipaje de mano.
La asociación ha anunciado que considera esta práctica abusiva y advierte de que genera "un grave perjuicio a los consumidores, vulnera sus derechos e incumple las condiciones básicas del contrato de transporte aéreo", según explica en un comunicado.
Facua ha recordado que, según la Ley de Navegación Aérea, el transportista está obligado a transportar de forma gratuita en cabina, como equipaje de mano, los objetos y bultos que el viajero lleve consigo, y contempla como excepciones razones de seguridad, vinculadas al peso o al tamaño del objeto en relación con las características de la aeronave.
Además, la Ley General para la Defensa de los Consumidores y Usuarios recoge como cláusulas abusivas aquellas estipulaciones no negociadas individualmente y todas aquellas prácticas no consentidas expresamente que causen, en perjuicio del consumidor y usuario, un desequilibrio importante de los derechos que se deriven del contrato.
Ryanair anunció el pasado 23 de agosto un cambio en su política de equipaje de mano en la que los usuarios deberán pagar, a partir del 1 de noviembre, entre ocho y diez euros por las maletas de hasta diez kilos que introduzcan en la cabina, algo que hasta ahora era grautito.
