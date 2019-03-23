La subida de la luz se pospone hasta después de las elecciones 

El aumento de la factura de la luz queda pospuesta para después de las elecciones generales del 28A.
La modificación en los planes de Gobierno, que tenía entre sus proyectos eliminar el impuesto del 7% a la generación eléctrica, se ha visto truncado por el adelantamiento electoral.
Al no poder implementar esta medida, se producirà una subida en el recibo de la luz en torno al 3% a partir del mes de abril, según anuncia El Economista.
Un borrador al que ha tenido acceso este periódico asegura que el Gobierno tiene la intención de invertir 112 millones de euros a través de un Real decreto que "será un parche" al problema de la industria española, que ha visto en pocos meses recortes en una planta de aluminio en Alcoa, otra de Ence Pontevedra o la Nissan en Barcelona.
Esta inversión queda lejos de las compensaciones globales que reciben las industrias electrointensivas en otros países europeos y que el Ejecutivo socialista se resiste a aprobar para evitar nuevas subidas del recibo para los usuarios domésticos, asegura El Confidencial.
Según la Asociación de Empresas con gran consumo de energía (AEGE) y recoge el periódico económico, la diferencia de precio final con Alemania y Francia está entre 20 y 25 euros por MWh y el borrador de Estatuto solo supondría una mejora real menor de 2 euros para las empresas.
