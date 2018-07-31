Los repartidores de prensa terminan su paro tras diez días de movilizaciones

Los repartidores de prensa han desconvocado su paro al iniciar las conversaciones con la empresa de reparto Boyacá, que tiene en su poder la mayor parte de la distribución. Tras diez días sin llevar a cabo el reparto de las publicaciones en papel por todos los kioscos de la Comunidad de Madrid, la unión de autónomos UATAE ha mediado para poder llegar a un posible acuerdo.
A su vez, Boyacá ha permitido que a partir de esta misma noche los repartidores autónomos puedan entrar en las instalaciones de la empresa en Torrejón de Ardoz para poder desarrollar con total normalidad su trabajo. Esta ha sido una medida celebrada entre el gremio de los 'ruteros', tal y como se les conoce, ya que anteriormente éstos habían manifestado su malestar debido a que la empresa ni siquiera les dejaba entrar en las instalaciones. De esta forma, se ha evitado que Boyacá les negase el poder realizar su jornada laboral incluso después de la finalización de los paros.
Estos avances en las negociaciones se han producido en la primera reunión de negociación entre Boyacá y AUTAE, una unión de autónomos erigida como válida intermediadora por las dos partes en el conflicto. Tal y como acepta María José Landaburu, la secretaria general de la agrupación de autónomos, "debe haber cautela sobre el avance de las negociaciones", según recoge una nota de prensa distribuida por la propia AUTAE.
Por otro lado, las negociaciones se reanudarán mañana con la mayor agilidad posible con el ánimo de garantizar el derecho a la información del conjunto de la ciudadanía así como el derecho de los trabajadores, ha declarado Landaburu.
