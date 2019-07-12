La compraventa de viviendas subió en mayo el 1,1% respecto al mismo mes de 2018, hasta las 47.558 operaciones, y retomó la senda al alza tras bajar en abril el 3,1%, según los datos provisionales publicados este viernes por del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Respecto a abril, la compraventa de casas se disparó el 15,9%, mientras que en el acumulado de los cinco primeros meses del año, la subida frente al mismo periodo del año pasado es del 1,8%. Este indicador económico ha subido en doce de los catorce últimos meses.
En mayo, la venta de viviendas nuevas aumentó el 0,8%, hasta las 8.305 operaciones (17,5% del total). El mercado de segunda mano avanzó el 1,1%, hasta 39.253 transacciones (82,5% del total), y encadenó 14 meses en positivo, según la estadística del INE, elaborada con datos de los registradores y que refleja operaciones cerradas meses antes.
Entre enero y mayo, la venta de casas de obra nueva creció el 10,5%, mientras que las transacciones sobre vivienda usada se mantuvieron en niveles similares a los del año pasado.
De vuelta al quinto mes del año, el mercado de vivienda libre subió el 0,9% y sumó 42.996 operaciones, y el de protección oficial creció el 3,2% con 4.562 transacciones de compraventa. En los cinco primeros meses, estos segmentos subieron el 1,4 y el 6%, respectivamente.
Por comunidades autónomas, la compraventa de viviendas subió en mayo en diez, lideradas por Asturias (41%), Cantabria (19,6%) y Castilla y León (14,1%).
El lado de los descensos lo encabezaron Navarra (17,7%), La Rioja (15%), Cantabria (11,2%) y Madrid (6%).
En mayo, el número total de fincas transmitidas inscritas en los registros de la propiedad y procedentes de escrituras públicas realizadas anteriormente ascendió a 191.875, el 4,4% más que un año antes.
La compraventa de fincas acumuló 96.186 operaciones, el 3,1% más, las herencias descendieron el 2,5% (39.770), mientras que las donaciones subieron el 8,5% (3.893) y las permutas el 9,5% (693).
Las concentraciones parcelarias, divisiones horizontales, operaciones conjuntas o mezclas de varios títulos de transmisión, transmisiones sin título de adquisición, dación en pago, ejecuciones hipotecarias y adjudicaciones judiciales avanzaron el 13,1%, hasta las 51.333 operaciones.
