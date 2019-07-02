La segunda sentencia de la sección octava de lo contencioso-administrativo reconoce que la venta de casi 3.000 viviendas públicas en la Comunidad de Madrid a fondo buitre en 2013 no solo fue irregular sino que también afectó a la protección social de las personas que residían en ellas.
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia beneficia a unos inquilinos que perdieron su casa después de que el ejecutivo regional madrileño vendiera un parque de vivienda pública como informa Cadena Ser.
"Es evidente la infracción del principio de innecesariedad" en la venta, algo que "ha traído consigo una quiebra de la protección social de estos grupos de personas, colectivos favorecidos con el disfrute de viviendas de protección pública", aseguran en la segunda sentencia.
La sentencia final no tendrá lugar hasta que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia decida si la comunidad declaró innecesarias las viviendas públicas de forma injustificada.
