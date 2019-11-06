Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Vivienda precio El precio de la vivienda sube el 3,1% en octubre

Según datos de la tasadora Tinsa, se encareció el 3,4% en las capitales y grandes ciudades, casi un punto menos que en septiembre, y el 3,3% en las áreas metropolitanas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vivienda en venta en Madrid. E.P.

Vivienda en venta en Madrid. E.P.

El precio de la vivienda terminada (nueva y usada) subió en octubre el 3,1% respecto al mismo mes del año pasado, frente al incremento del 4,2% de septiembre, una desaceleración provocada por el enfriamiento de precios en todas las zonas.

Según datos de la tasadora Tinsa, en octubre, la vivienda se encareció el 3,4% en las capitales y grandes ciudades, casi un punto menos que en septiembre; y el 3,3% en las áreas metropolitanas (0,7 puntos menos) y el 5,4% en Baleares y Canarias (3,6 puntos menos).

En la Costa Mediterránea, los precios subieron el 2,7% en términos interanuales, frente al 3,3% registrado un mes antes, en tanto que en el resto de municipios, la subida fue del 1,6% (0,8 puntos menos)

Rafael Gil: "Los valores medios en octubre apenas varían respecto al mes anterior"

"Tras el repunte de los precios medios en septiembre, en un contexto de moderación, los valores medios en octubre apenas varían respecto al mes anterior, suavizando de nuevo el incremento anual", según el director del Servicio de Estudios de Tinsa, Rafael Gil.

En lo que va de año, los precios han subido el 3,8% en el conjunto del territorio nacional, con repuntes del 4,8% en las grandes ciudades, del 5,7% en las islas, del 3,5% en áreas metropolitanas y Mediterráneo y del 1,6% en el resto.

El precio de las casas nuevas y usadas se mantienen un 33,1% por debajo de los máximos alcanzados antes del estallido de la crisis, aunque se ha recuperado un 16,6% desde mínimos, según los datos de Tinsa. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas