Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Caso Cursach Anticorrupción de Madrid instruirá la investigación de un fiscal y un juez por las filtraciones del caso Cursach

El fiscal general de Baleares, Bartolomé Barceló, explicaba así la razón: si se debe investigar a un compañero con el que se llevan 30 años trabajando, "o te pasas o te quedas corto".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El juez Miquel Florit (i), instructor del 'caso Cursach', junto a su abogado Josep Zaforteza a su llegada al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares. EP

El juez Miquel Florit (i), instructor del caso Cursach, junto a su abogado a su llegada al TSJ de Baleares. EP

El fiscal general de Baleares, Bartolomé Barceló, ha señalado que la Fiscalía Anticorrupción en Madrid será la encargada de la investigación del fiscal Miguel Ángel Subirán y el juez Manuel Penalva, por la decena de delitos que la Policía les imputa, entre ellos, revelación de secreto e integración en grupo criminal.

Ante los medios de comunicación, Barceló ha explicado que de esta pieza se encargará la Fiscalía de Madrid, que será la que decida el "fiscal o fiscales", por una "razón muy sencilla" ya que, tal como ha dicho, si se debe investigar a un compañero con el que "se llevan 30 años" trabajando "o te pasas o te quedas corto".

Asimismo, Barceló ha dicho que también debe ser la Fiscalía Anticorrupción la que decida si el resto del caso Cursach se deriva a Madrid o solo esta pieza separada.

Barceló ha acudido este lunes al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares (TSJIB) con motivo de la declaración del juez que instruye el caso Cursach, Miguel Florit, que ha sido citado como investigado por la incautación y el rastreo de móviles de periodistas que cubrían la macrocausa de corrupción policial.

El magistrado ha entrado a declarar pasadas las 10.30 horas en el TSJIB, órgano encargado de instruir la querella que presentaron los periodistas por tratarse el juez de un aforado. El mismo día, también está citado a declarar, pero en este caso como testigo, el fiscal Anticorrupción Juan Carrau.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad