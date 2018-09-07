Público
Ciudadanos El líder de Cs en Andalucía propondrá a la Ejecutiva del partido romper con Susana Díaz

La decisión de la formación de Albert Rivera aboca a un adelanto electoral en Andalucía, se produce después de la negativa de los socialistas a acceder a sus propuestas

La presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, junto al líder Ciudadanos en Andalucía, Juan Marín, durante la reunión en el Palacio de San Telomque han mantenido para consensuar la posición de Andalucía sobre la reforma del sistema de financiación autonómica. EFE/Raúl Caro

El líder de Ciudadanos de Andalucía, Juan Marín, va a proponer esta tarde en la reunión de la Ejecutiva del partido la ruptura del pacto de investidura con la presidenta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, según fuentes de Cs.

Marín espera contar para ello con el apoyo de todos sus compañeros del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional, que se reúne en Málaga bajo la presidencia de Albert Rivera.

Esta decisión, que previsiblemente adoptará Cs y que aboca a un adelanto electoral en Andalucía, se produce después de la negativa de los socialistas a acceder a sus propuestas, entre ellas, suprimir los aforamientos, limitar los cargos de libre designación, evitar las puertas giratorias o reformar la ley electoral.

La Ejecutiva, convocada antes de que se tensara a relación entre el PSOE y Cs en esta comunidad, se reúne a partir de las cuatro y durará hasta el sábado por la mañana. Después, habrá un acto público en el que intervendrá Rivera

