IU Garzón coge la baja tras nacer su hija

El lídere de IU es sustituido provisionalmente como portavoz en el Congreso por la diputada Eva García Sempere.

El líder de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón, durante la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido en el Congreso, en la que ha presentado una proposición de reforma del Código Penal para la protección de la libertad de expresión. EFE/ Zipi

El coordinador general de Izquierda Unida (IU), Alberto Garzón, ha cogido este viernes la baja de paternidad tras el nacimiento de su hija y será sustituido de manera provisional como portavoz en el Congreso por la diputada de IU Eva García Sempere.

Garzón y su esposa, Anna Ruiz han sido padres de su primera hija este viernes. La recién nacida se llama Olivia, que es el nombre que hace unas semanas anunciaron que recibiría, es la primera hija del matrimonio.

El líder de IU ha publicado un mensaj en Instagram junto a una foto en la que se ve la manita y parte de la cabeza de la niña. "Bienvenida, Olivia", ha escrito el padre.

Durante las semanas del permiso de paternidad el puesto de portavoz de IU en el Congreso de los Diputados será ocupado por Eva García Sempere, según fuentes de la formación.

Nacida en 1976, García Sempere es licenciada en Biología y experta universitaria en Desarrollo local y Cooperación Multilateral y es coordinadora federal del área de Medio Ambiente de IU.

Durante su etapa política, también ha sido directora del área de Medio Ambiente y Articulación Territorial, donde participó en la implementación del Observatorio Provincial de la Sostenibilidad, entre otras responsabilidades que ha ocupado.

