El sketch de El Intermedio con un muñeco de Francisco Franco dentro de un féretro ha provocado la auténtica ira de la Fundación Nacional Francisco Franco. Este jueves la asociación ultraderechista anunció que llevará a los juzgados al programa por parodiar la futura exhumación de los restos del dictador. Sin embargo, el anuncio de querella no ha amedrentado a Wyoming ni al equipo de El Intermedio, que emitió este jueves la tercera parte de la escena cómica que acabó con la decapitación Franco. El episodio, además, inundó la red social de críticas a la Fundación Franco y mensajes de apoyo al programa de LaSexta.



En un comunicado, la asociación ultraderechista denunció que no se trataba de "libertad de expresión lo materializado en ese programa por este personaje, sino una muestra vil de odio y rabia, factores que le alejan de los otros que atribuía Aristóteles a la persona como su condición social y racional".

Wyoming quiso responder en directo a la Fundación con un gesto de "concordia": "Esta semana, El Intermedio ha albergado a la momia de Francisco Franco hasta que se decida su destino final, pero nuestra iniciativa no se ha entendido como un acto de reconciliación", comenzaba el presentador.

“En menos de una semana has tirado dos veces por el suelo al Generalísimo y has hundido la reputación de este programa. Pídele perdón”, continuaba Wyoming dirigiéndose a su colaborador, Dani Mateo. Mientras Mateo besaba la cabeza al muñeco, el presentador proseguía: "Te encargo que le hagas una visita guiada por la redacción de laSexta". El colaborador cumplió con las órdenes de Wyoming, pero segundos después se escucha un estallido y, de nuevo, entra Mateo en escena esta vez con el muñeco decapitado: "No te vas a creer lo que ha pasado", dijo el colaborador.

