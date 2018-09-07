La Fiscalía Anticorrupción no ve delito en los hechos revelados por la amiga de Juan Carlos I Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein en las conversaciones grabadas por el excomisario José Villarejo porque considera que lo que cuenta la alemana no es suficiente para mantener una investigación. Sí aprecia, en cambio, que puede haber delito de corrupción en el supuesto cobro de comisiones en la contratación del AVE a La Meca, aunque advierte de que incluso en este caso la figura del rey emérito era entonces inviolable.
En una nota, la Fiscalía informa de que ha pedido al juez del caso Tándem el archivo de la pieza llamada Carol sobre esas grabaciones. También informa de que los posibles delitos en el cobro de las comisiones pagadas en la contratación del AVE deben investigarse en una causa aparte al no guardar relación con la investigación a Villarejo.
La Fiscalía solicita al juez instructor que deduzca testimonio a Corinna para iniciar unas diligencias de investigación sobre el posible pago de comisiones ilegales al monarca por el AVE a La Meca.
En la conversaciones con Villarejo, Corinna habla de un terreno en Marruecos a su nombre que la mujer atribuye al rey, de cuentas en Suiza que habría tenido el monarca y del contrato del AVE en Arabia Saudí, que fue adjudicado en octubre de 2011.
Sobre el terreno y las cuentas, la Fiscalía cree que no hay suficientes indicios para abrir una investigación penal y que en todo caso lo podría investigar la Agencia Tributaria, pero ve "más concretas" las referencias de Corinna a comisiones ilegales que se pudieron pagar en la obra ferroviaria.
Sin embargo, cree que los indicios de la "eventual intervención" del rey emérito en estos hechos posiblemente delictivos son "extraordinariamente débiles, pues consisten en la mera referencia que hace una persona [Corinna], que no aparece directa ni indirectamente implicada en los pagos, y que tampoco manifiesta la razón de su conocimiento".
