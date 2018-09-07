El Servizo Galego de Saúde (Sergas) ha sido condenado por el fallecimiento de una compostelana de 40 años debido a cáncer de pulmón a la que se le había diagnosticado asma. Deberá indemnizar al viudo y a los dos hijos de la víctima.
Según informa Castre&Co Abogados, que ha llevado este caso, fue diagnosticada y tratada en 2011 de asma tras acudir numerosas veces a su médico de cabecera por tos crónica y dolores osteoarticulares, entre otros síntomas, a pesar de que esa enfermedad "nunca fue confirmada con las pruebas adecuadas para ello".
Así, el despacho explica que tardó más de un año en ser remitida a urgencias porque la paciente no curaba. Finalmente, se le encontró un adenocarcinoma de pulmón en estadio IV.
Los peritos coincidieron en que si se hubiese detectado el cáncer en los estadios I o II se hubiese practicado una cirugía que cuenta con buen pronóstico. De hecho, en un TAC vieron una lesión sugestiva de metástasis pero como esta paciente no fumadora no refirió dolor en ese lado lo trataron como una contractura.
De tal forma, el magistrado considera que hubo pérdida de oportunidad ya que existía la posibilidad, pero no la certeza, de que con la realización de las pruebas adecuadas el resultado podría haber sido otro.
