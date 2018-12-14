Público
Contaminación La DGT no concede la etiqueta medioambiental a vehículos que cumplen las condiciones

La organización de tráfico deja sin pegatina medioambiental a coches matriculados antes de 2009 por fallos en el procedimiento manual de matriculación.

RACE exige la puesta en marcha de un sistema telemático para informar a los conductores sobre si su coche cumple con el reglamento - EFE

Algunos coches matriculados antes de 2009 se han quedado sin etiqueta medioambiental aunque cumplen las condiciones para obtenerla. La DGT reconoce que, aunque tienen los requisitos para su adquisición, el organismo no ha proporcionado el distintivo a estos vehículos, según ha informado la Cadena Ser

Como los detalles técnicos y los procedimientos para la matriculación que se enviaban antes de este año eran manuales, la DGT ha advertido que pueden existir ciertos errores. Ahora, por la vía telemática, se aseguran el correcto cumplimiento. 

La DGT ha explicado desde su cuenta de Twitter que los afectados que cumplan las condiciones pueden solicitar la recatalogación en la Jefatura de Tráfico con un "certificado del fabricante". 

Según el medio de comunicación citado, Antonio Lucas, portavoz del Real Automóvil Club de España (RACE), ha exigido la puesta en marcha de un sistema telemático que permita conocer a los conductores si su coche cumple o no el reglamento de emisiones. 

Por el momento, el buscador de matrículas de la DGT falla en su funcionamiento, ya que al simplificar el proceso de categorización de los vehículos en las fechas de matriculación, un 10% de los coches pueden quedar dentro de los casos erróneos. 

