El Supremo ha archivado la querella interpuesta por Izquierda Unida y el PCE contra Juan Carlos I por 13 delitos, entre ellos constitución de grupo criminal, fundamentada en las revelaciones de Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein en una conversación con el excomisario José Villarejo en la que implicaba al rey.
Unos hechos que investigó la Audiencia Nacional en una pieza del caso Tándem, llamada Carol, en la que solo estaba imputado Villarejo y que acabó archivando al no existir indicios de delito y haberse producido los hechos en un periodo en el que el rey emérito estaba amparado por la inviolabilidad. Y también ante la ausencia de ningún dato documental que justificase las manifestaciones de la amiga del rey emérito.
Precisamente, es el archivo de esta investigación, que no fue recurrido, el argumento principal del Supremo para dar carpetazo a la querella, en atención al criterio de la Fiscalía. Ésta fue presentada por IU, PCE y el foro de Abogados y Abogadas de Izquierdas y estaba dirigida también contra la amiga del rey emérito Sayn-Wittgenstein; el director del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI), Félix Sanz Roldán; Villarejo y los empresarios Juan Miguel Villar Mir y Juan Villalonga.
Los querellantes basaron el grueso de sus acusaciones en las grabaciones realizadas por el excomisario Villarejo a Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, en las que ésta daba a entender que Juan Carlos I tenía cuentas en Suiza, que la usó como testaferro en un terreno en Marruecos y que cobró comisiones por la adjudicación del AVE a La Meca, en Arabia Saudí.
En su auto, el Supremo recuerda a los querellantes que el desacuerdo con el archivo de esta investigación no puede traducirse en la presentación de una nueva querella por los mismos hechos "pretendiendo la incoación de otro proceso penal ante un órgano jurisdiccional distinto, en el que se pueda obtener un resultado más acorde con las propias pretensiones u opiniones".
A su vez, aduce que en el procedimiento archivado por la Audiencia no se elevó al alto tribunal ninguna exposición razonada en la que se pusiera de manifiesto la existencia de indicios de criminalidad contra algún aforado y particularmente contra el rey emérito. Entre los delitos por los que los partidos también acusaban a Juan Carlos I figuraban cohecho, fraude, tráfico de influencias y constitución de grupo criminal.
