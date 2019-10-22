Público
Cristina Morales, Premio Nacional de Narrativa 2019 por 'Lectura fácil'

Otorgado por el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte, este galardón está dotado con 20.000 euros.

Cristina Morales, ganadora del Premio Herralde de novela 2018 con Lectura fácil

Cristina Morales, por su libro Lectura fácil, ha sido galardonada este martes con el Premio Nacional de Literatura en la modalidad de Narrativa 2019, que concede el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte y está dotado con 20.000 euros. 

