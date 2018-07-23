Público
Falsificaciones Desmantelada una organización dedicada a la falsificación y venta de vino: 1.900 euros por una botella de 19 euros

Los cuatro detenidos falsificaban, distribuían y vendían botellas de vino Pingus, Flor de Pingus y Vega Sicilia Único. 

Foto de archivo de copas de vino/EFE

La Guardia Civil ha desmantelado una organización dedicada a la falsificación, distribución y venta de los vinos Pingus, Flor de Pingus y Vega Sicilia Único, unas exclusivas botellas que, en algunos casos, llegaron a vender por 1.900 euros y que contenían en realidad un vino de 19 euros.

Cuatro personas han sido detenidas y otras cuatro más imputadas por los delitos de pertenencia a organización criminal, contra la propiedad industrial, contra la salud pública, estafa y blanqueo de capitales en la operación Tag, desarrollada en A Coruña, Madrid y Málaga.

Para la adquisición y posterior falsificación del vino, los detenidos compraban a una bodega con denominación de origen Ribera del Duero palés de 500 botellas, pero a un precio por unidad mucho más barato, unos 19 euros. Luego las envasaban igual que Pingus o Flor de Pingus, imitaban su etiquetado y hasta serigrafiaban los corchos de forma artesanal igual que la marca.

En el caso de las botellas de Vega Sicilia Único, el precio del vino original era de unos 100 euros (Vega Sicilia Quinta Valbuena) pero los arrestados llegaron a vender botellas por más de 1.400 euros.

Una vez finalizado el proceso de falsificación procedían a la venta por tres vías: por internet a través de una web especializada, en un restaurante exclusivo de A Coruña de uno de los detenidos, y en un portal de subastas para clientes internacionales. 

