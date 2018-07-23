La Guardia Urbana de Barcelona ha detenido un conductor que causó lesiones graves a un ciclista en el paseo Vall d'Hebron el pasado viernes por un presunto delito contra la seguridad del tráfico, por lesiones e imprudencia grave, y por conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol.
El vehículo en cuestión circulaba en sentido Besòs por el lateral mar del paseo de Vall d'Hebron y, cuando llegó a la confluencia con la plaza Karl Marx, colisionó con la parte delantera de un turismo que conducía al lado del ciclista, quien, como consecuencia del impacto, salió proyectado unos 14 metros.
El ciclista fue atendido en el lugar por una ambulancia del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM), y una vez estabilizado, fue trasladado al Hospital Vall d'Hebron donde todavía está ingresado, mientras que el conductor del turismo dio positivo en las pruebas de alcoholemia realizadas por la Guardia Urbana.
Comentarios
