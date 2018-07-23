El PDeCAT amenaza con tumbar el nombramiento de Rosa María Mateo en RTVE

El Congreso de los Diputados celebrará el próximo miércoles un Pleno extraordinario —otro más— para someter a votación la designación de la periodista Rosa María Mateo como administradora única provisional de RTVE.
Para ser nombrada, Mateo necesita el respaldo de dos tercios de la Cámara Baja en primera votación o de la mayoría absoluta y el apoyo de la mitad de los grupos parlamentarios en una segunda ronda, que tendría que celebrarse pasadas 48 horas, es decir, el viernes.
Sin embargo,su nombramiento puede estar abocado al fracaso. La cadena Ser avanza que el PDeCAT, que este fin de semana ha decidido otorgar el control único del partido a Carles Puigdemont, amenaza con no apoyar el nombramiento de Mateo. Según la cadena radiofónica, Puigdemont y los suyos quiere visibilizar su distanciamiento del Gobierno. Los votos del PDeCAT son imprescindibles para sacar adelante la propuesta: sin ellos, la opción de Rosa María de Mateo está abocada al fracaso.
El pasado viernes, la ministra portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, dio por garantizados los apoyos parlamentarios necesarios para la designación de Mateo. "El Gobierno no contempla una falta de aval para Rosa María Mateo. No podemos ni concebirlo. Es una reconocidísima profesional y además va a contar con todo el consenso de todas las fuerzas parlamentarias que avalaron el real decreto el pasado junio. Saldrá reforzada como administradora provisional única de esa votación", aseguró Celaá en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de ministros.
