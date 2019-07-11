Público
Grace 1 Gibraltar detiene al capitán y al primer oficial del petrolero iraní abordado el pasado viernes por la Marina británica

La Policía recuerda que el abordaje del buque se produjo por el supuesto incumplimiento del Reglamento 36/2012 relativo a las medidas restrictivas por el conflicto de Siria.

El superpetrolero iraní 'Grace 1'. Reuters

La Policía Real de Gibraltar ha detenido al capitán y al primer oficial del superpetrolero iraní "Grace 1", que fue abordado el pasado viernes por la Marina británica ante las sospechas de que transportaba crudo a Siria.

En un comunicado, la Policía gibraltareña ha explicado este jueves que las detenciones se producen tras un "exhaustivo" registro del buque en el que se han intervenido y analizado documentos y dispositivos electrónicos.

La Policía recuerda que el abordaje del buque se produjo por el supuesto incumplimiento del Reglamento 36/2012 relativo a las medidas restrictivas por el conflicto de Siria, un país sujeto a sanciones de la Unión Europea.

Los efectivos de la Policía y del Servicio de Aduanas que participan en la investigación de la presunta violación de estas sanciones están interrogando a los dos detenidos en la sede de la Policía Real de Gibraltar.

La investigación sigue todavía en curso y el "Grace 1" continúa retenido, de acuerdo con las disposiciones de los Reglamentos sobre Sanciones de 2019, que se derivan de la Ley de Sanciones de 2019, indica la Policía gibraltareña. 

