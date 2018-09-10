La gota fría, que durante los últimos días ha afectado a numerosas zonas del país con fuertes trombas de agua, se acentúa hoy lunes en puntos de la Comunidad Valenciana y de las Islas Baleares donde se prevén lluvias que acumularán hasta 40 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora.
A lo largo de las próximas horas las precipitaciones más intensas se producirán en puntos del litoral de las provincias de Alicante, Castellón, Valencia y de todas las Islas Baleares, según informa la Agencia de Meteorología (Aemet) que ha activado en ellas el aviso naranja (riesgo importante) por lluvias de 40 litros en una hora.
En las provincias de Teruel (Aragón), Cuenca (Castilla-La Mancha) y Tarragona (Cataluña) hay alerta amarilla (riesgo) por precipitaciones que oscilarán entre 15 y 20 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora.
A partir de mañana, la gota fría o DANA (depresión aislada en niveles altos), se situará en el suroeste peninsular y la mayor probabilidad de precipitaciones se localizará en el suroeste, centro y extremo sureste peninsulares, área del Estrecho, golfo de Cádiz y centro peninsular.
El miércoles y jueves, lo más probable es que las lluvias y tormentas avancen de nuevo hacia el interior peninsular, dirigiéndose hacia el este o sureste de la península, para salir, posiblemente el viernes, hacia al Mediterráneo muy debilitadas.
De cara al próximo fin de semana, días 15 y 16, aunque la tendencia es ir hacia una meteorología menos inestable en general, es probable que continúen las precipitaciones en la península, siendo menos probables hacia el suroeste.
