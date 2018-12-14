Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Homenaje al dictador Denuncian un homenaje a Franco ante una fosa de republicanos en Las Palmas

En un comunicado el Frente Sindical Obrero de Canarias exige que se averigüe si el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad o la sociedad que gestiona el cementerio autorizaron ese "macabro homenaje".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
En el cementerio de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria se ha homenajeado al dictador ante una fosa republicana - EFE

En el cementerio de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria se ha homenajeado al dictador ante una fosa republicana - EFE

El Frente Sindical Obrero de Canarias (FSOC) ha presentado este viernes una denuncia ante la Fiscalía por un acto de homenaje al dictador Francisco Franco organizado en el cementerio de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, junto a la fosa donde reposan muchos de los republicanos fusilados en la isla en 1936.

En un comunicado, este sindicato exige que se averigüe si el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad o la sociedad que gestiona el cementerio del barrio de Veguta, Canaricem, autorizaron ese "macabro homenaje".

El FSOC recuerda que los familiares de los represaliados por el franquismo llevan años "luchando y exigiendo al Ayuntamiento de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria la apertura de esa fosa común, para así poder exhumar e identificar" a las personas allí enterradas.

"El escarnio sufrido por los familiares de los represaliados por parte de la Fundación Francisco Franco el pasado día 20 de noviembre con la celebración de un homenaje de exaltación al régimen antidemocrático justo en el lugar donde yacen todavía y sin exhumar los restos de las víctimas, muestran su desprecio hacia la memoria de los asesinados y sus familiares", denuncia.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad