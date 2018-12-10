Público
Guatemala Así ayudó una víctima de la masacre de la Guerra Civil de Guatemala a meter a su padre en la cárcel 

Después de 36 años, Ramiro Osorio Cristales acudió al juzgado para relatar cómo su padre adoptivo y otros soldados violaron, apalearon y mataron a 200 personas en tres días. 

Santos López Alonso ha sido condenado a 5.000 años de cárcel - Johan Ordóñez / AFP

Ramiro Osorio Cristales tenía cinco años cuando las fuerzas de élite de Guatemala mataron a más de 200 personas en Las Dos Erres, su pueblo. Su padre adoptivo, Santos López, era uno de los integrantes del grupo de soldados responsables de la masacre que sucedió en el marco de la guerra civil del país, el 6, 7 y 8 de diciembre de 1982. 

Después de 36 años, Osorio acudió al juzgado para relatar cómo en tres días, su padre y otros kaibiles -soldados de élite del Ejército de Guatemala- violaron, apalearon y mataron al pueblo guatemalteco. "Tuve que testificar contra él. Quería ser la voz de quienes no pueden estar aquí", confiesa la víctima en un artículo de la BBC

Osorio recordó los gritos de los residentes de Las Dos Erres, cuando fueron interrogados antes de ser asesinados uno por uno. Identificó a López como uno de los soldados que agarró a su madre y la arrastró del pelo, mientras que ella rogaba que sus hijos no sufriesen ningún dolor. Después, no vio lo que posteriormente hicieron a su madre y a sus hermanos. 

Sin embargo, Santos López no solo negó haber participado en la masacre; también afirmó haber salvado al propio Osorio. 

Gracias a los testimonios de su hijo adoptivo en el juicio, que comenzó el uno de octubre y finalizó el pasado 22 de noviembre, Santos López fue condenado a 5.000 años de cárcel: 30 años por cada una de las muertes de las que fue responsable y otros 30 por el asesinato de una niña que primero secuestró. 

Además de Osorio, otros 20 sobrevivientes proporcionaron relatos sobre la masacre que acabó con la vida de dos centenares de personas. Según la organización International Justice Monitor, los tribunales de Guatemala ya habían condenado a cinco oficiales militares por la matanza, cuatro en 2011 y uno en 2012. Cada uno de los soldados fue castigado a más de 6.000 años de prisión.

