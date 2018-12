#ArmsIndustry: With 42 companies listed in 2017, companies based in the US continued to dominate the #Top100 in 2017.



Taken together, the arms sales of US companies grew by 2% in 2017, to $226.6 bn, which accounted for 57% of total Top 100 arms sales: https://t.co/umdbUc9Bny pic.twitter.com/m8E0aR6S1A