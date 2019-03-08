El año 2018 se cerró con más denuncias, más condenas y más órdenes de protección para las víctimas de violencia machista, según los datos ofrecidos este viernes por el Observatorio contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).
En concreto, el pasado año se presentaron 166.961 denuncias, un 0,4% más que en 2017, y de las sentencias condenatorias dictadas alcanzaron un 70,5%, tres puntos más con respecto al año anterior.
Además, se incrementaron en cerca de dos puntos tanto las órdenes de protección solicitadas como las órdenes concedidas, concretamente se pidieron 45.045, de las cuales se adoptaron 31.550.
