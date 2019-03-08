Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Huelga del 8 de marzo Más denuncias, condenas y órdenes de protección por violencia machista en 2018

En concreto, el pasado año se presentaron 166.961 denuncias, un 0,4% más que en 2017, y de las sentencias dictadas las condenas alcanzaron un 70,5%, tres puntos más con respecto al año anterior.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cartel contra la violencia machista. /PAUL LOWRY

Cartel contra la violencia machista. /PAUL LOWRY

El año 2018 se cerró con más denuncias, más condenas y más órdenes de protección para las víctimas de violencia machista, según los datos ofrecidos este viernes por el Observatorio contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).

En concreto, el pasado año se presentaron 166.961 denuncias, un 0,4% más que en 2017, y de las sentencias condenatorias dictadas alcanzaron un 70,5%, tres puntos más con respecto al año anterior.

Además, se incrementaron en cerca de dos puntos tanto las órdenes de protección solicitadas como las órdenes concedidas, concretamente se pidieron 45.045, de las cuales se adoptaron 31.550.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad