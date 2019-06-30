Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Incendios en Ávila Junta de Castilla y León cree que los incendios de Ávila fueron intencionados

La Junta de Castilla y León ha rebajado el nivel de peligrosidad de los incendios que aún permanecen activos en los municipios abulenses de El Arenal, Gavilanes y Pedro Bernardo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un helicóptero trabajando en las labores de extinción del incendio en el término de El Arenal (Ávila), la Junta de Castilla y León ha rebajado el nivel de peligrosidad de los incendios que aún permanecen activos en los municipios abulenses de El Arenal, G

Un helicóptero trabajando en las labores de extinción del incendio en el término de El Arenal (Ávila).
Foto: RAÚL SANCHIDRIÁN (EFE)

El consejero en funciones de Fomento y Medio Ambiente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Juan Carlos Suárez-Quiñones, ha manifestado este domingo que cree que detrás de los incendios que aún continúan activos en Ávila está "la mano del hombre".

Así lo ha manifestado el consejero en funciones en declaraciones a RNE durante su visita a la zona afectada, que aún continúa como Nivel 1 (en una escala de 0 a 3 de menor a mayor intensidad), aunque ya está "próximo" a ser estabilizado, según ha expresado Suárez-Quiñones.

Del mismo modo, el titular de Medio Ambiente ha confiado en que el incendio declarado el pasado viernes en el municipio abulense de Gavilanes y que ha sumado un perímetro de 10 kilómetros esté ya hoy estabilizado.

Además de destacar la colaboración en el operativo y hacer un llamamiento a la colaboración ciudadana para denunciar cualquier negligencia o actuación de los pirómanos, Suárez-Quiñones, ha coincidido en señalar, como ayer lo hizo el director general en funciones del Medio Natural, José Ángel Arranz, que los incendios de Gavilanes, Pedro Bernardo y El Arenal -todos en Ávila- tienen un origen humano. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad