Pedro Morenés dejará de ser embajador de España en EEUU. La decisión ha sido adoptada este viernes por el Consejo de Ministras según ha informado eldiario.es. El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez nombrará a Santiago Cabanas, exministro de Defensa y máximo representantes diplomático en Argelia, nuevo embajador de Washington.
Después de que Sánchez presentase a su Ejecutivo, Morenés escribió al ministro de Exteriores Josep Borrell para poner a disposición su cargo. Tras dos semanas de la disputa entre el Torra y el exembajador en un acto sobre Catalunya en Washington, Borrel anunció el cese de Morenés. En este acto Torra y sus acompañantes abandonaron la sala indignados por el discurso que estaba realizando el ex embajador español en Estados Unidos.
Cinco meses después de dejar la cartera de Defensa (desde diciembre de 2011 hasta el 3 de noviembre de 2016), el expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy nombró a Morenés embajador de EEUU del país, una de las embajadas más importantes y significativas. Rajoy le otorgó el puesto pese a que éste no tenía ni carrera diplomática ni experiencia.
Según indica eldiario.es, Morenés llegó al Gobierno desde la empresa privada, relacionado con compañías armamentísticas como Instalaza o el Grupo Segur.
Morenés no podrá volver de manera inmediata a la industria de las armas porque su periodo de incompatibilidad no finaliza hasta el próximo mes de noviembre.
