Suspenden a un médico por grabar con el móvil a sus compañeras en el baño

Tras prestar declaración ante la Policía por un delito contra la intimidad, el doctor, del Hospital Clínico de València, quedó en libertad a la espera de ser llamado por el juzgado..

Imagen de archivo del Hospital Clínico de Valéncia. - EUROPA PRESS

La Conselleria de Sanidad de la Generalitat Valenciana ha abierto un expediente disciplinario y ha suspendido cautelarmente a un médico del Hospital Clínico acusado de grabar con su móvil a unas compañeras en el baño. El doctor había sido citado por la Policía Nacional por un delito contra la intimidad.

Así lo han indicado fuentes de Sanidad y de la Policía, que han añadido que en la madrugada del domingo una persona alertó en la jefatura de guardia de que había encontrado un teléfono móvil en el vestuario y que al parecer podría estar grabando.

Los agentes se personaron en el centro hospitalario y localizaron el teléfono y posteriormente a su propietario, que fue citado en la comisaría al acabar su turno de trabajo. Tras prestar declaración, el médico quedó en libertad, a la espera de ser llamado por el juzgado.

La Conselleria de Sanidad ha informado de que la dirección del centro le comunicó los hechos y de "inmediato" se procedió a la incoación de un expediente disciplinario y al nombramiento del órgano instructor, ratificando además la suspensión cautelar de las funciones del facultativo. Fuentes sanitarias han añadido que el caso está en instancias policiales y están a la espera de "notificación oficial".

