Un vertido de un barco atracado en Gibraltar llega a la bahía de Algeciras

algecirasActualizado:
Un vertido de combustible procedente del AM Ghent, un barco mercante atracado en el puerto de Gibraltar, originado por un fallo en una de las válvulas de ventilación ha llegado este viernes a la bahía de Algeciras.
Según han informado fuentes de la Autoridad Portuaria de Gibraltar, el incidente se ha producido alrededor de las 07.00 horas, cuando se ha tenido constancia de la presencia de una mancha de hidrocarburos en la bahía.
La Autoridad Portuaria de Gibraltar aplicó su plan de anticontaminación y efectivos del cuerpo acudieron a la zona para comenzar las tareas de investigación y limpieza.
El capitán marítimo de Gibraltar se puso en contacto con su homólogo de Algeciras para informarle de la situación y otorgarle un permiso especial para que dos embarcaciones españolas intervinieran para evitar que el vertido superase la línea divisoria de la bahía.
El operativo aún permanece en la zona.
