Violencia de género Un hombre con orden de alejamiento agrede a su expareja en Menorca

El hombre ha herido a su expareja con un cuchillo en una pierna y después se ha cortado las venas, por lo que ha sido trasladado al hospital de Mahón, donde permanece ingresado. 

Fachada del hospital Mateo Orfila de Mahón | EFE

Un hombre, con una orden de alejamiento, ha herido con un cuchillo en una pierna a su expareja en Ciutadella (Menorca) y después se ha cortado las venas, por lo que ha sido trasladado al hospital de Mahón, según ha informado la Policía Nacional.

Fuentes sanitarias han confirmado que la mujer ha podido regresar a su casa tras ser atendida en el centro sanitario público del Canal Salat de Ciutadella, aunque ha requerido varios puntos de sutura en una de sus piernas. Posteriormente los equipos sanitarios del centro de salud han activado el protocolo de violencia de género. El hombre permanece ingresado en el Hospital Mateo Orfila de Mahón, con pronóstico estable y pendiente de que se le practiquen varias pruebas.

La agresión ha tenido lugar a las ocho de la mañana cuando la mujer, de 47 años, ha sido abordada en el Camí de Ses Mongetes por su expareja, de 55 años, que tenía una orden de alejamiento.

La mujer se dirigía al trabajo y el ataque ha sido presenciado por dos testigos que han acudido a socorrerla, por lo que el agresor ha huido a su casa, donde se ha cortado las venas. Finalmente, la Policía ha detenido al agresor en su vivienda y le ha custodiado hasta el centro sanitario, donde permanece ingresado.

