Violencia machista Un joven de 24 años apuñala a su pareja y al hijo de ésta en Vizcaya 

Las dos víctimas han sido evacuadas a un centro hospitalario por presentar heridas de gravedad.

La Ertzaintza ha recibido un aviso de este suceso a través de su aplicación para móvil - EUROPA PRESS

Una mujer de 51 años, y el hijo de ésta, de 28 años, sufren heridas de gravedad después de haber sido apuñalados esta mañana por un joven que es pareja de ella en una vivienda del municipio vizcaíno de Santurtzi.

Según ha informado el departamento vasco de Seguridad, hacia las 10 horas de hoy la Ertzaintza ha recibido un aviso de esta agresión a través de su aplicación para móvil y los efectivos policiales que se han trasladado a la vivienda del Grupo Nafarroa de esa localidad donde ha ocurrido el ataque han arrestado al presunto agresor, un joven de 24 años.

Los primeros datos apuntan a que la mujer es pareja del joven que la ha atacado, y los dos heridos presentan heridas de gravedad, por lo que han sido evacuados a un centro hospitalario.

Efectivos de bomberos han tenido que intervenir para evacuar por una ventana de la vivienda al joven herido ya que la escalera del inmueble es estrecha y los sanitarios de la ambulancia no podían bajarle con la camilla hasta el portal.

