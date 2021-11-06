madridActualizado:
Los hechos sucedieron en la noche del viernes en la localidad Freetown, en Sierra Leona, cuando un camión cisterna que transportaba combustible explotó al colisionar con otro camión. Según han informado los servicios de socorro, el suceso se cobró la vida de 98 personas.
Mohamed Kamara, un testigo del accidente, explicó a Efe que éste se produjo en torno a las 20.00 horas (misma hora GMT) cuando el vehículo quería abastecer de combustible a una estación de servicio. "De repente un remolque golpeó el camión cisterna y éste estalló", explicó la fuente.
Según recogió el medio local The Sierra Leona Telegraph, algunos residentes cercanos al lugar de los hechos, salieron de sus casas tras la colisión de los vehículos con cubos y bidones para recoger el combustible derramado. "Como querían conseguir el combustible, el conductor del camión cisterna les dijo que se alejaran. El conductor corrió para salvar su vida; todos los que se encontraban cerca del lugar murieron", agregó Kamara.
Esta práctica, habitual en ciertos países africanos, supone un aumento de las víctimas si el camión termina explotando. Esto mismo sucedió el pasado mes de julio en Kenia, ocasionando la muerte de trece personas que se acercaron a un camión cisterna accidentado para extraer el combustible del vehículo que terminó explotando
Condolencias
Por su parte, el presidente de Sierra Leona, Julius Maada Bio, declaró este sábado estar "profundamente consternado" y envió sus condolencias a quienes han perdido a sus seres queridos, asegurando que su Gobierno "hará todo lo posible para apoyar a las familias afectadas".
La alcaldesa de Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, declaró esta madrugada en su cuenta de Facebook que estaba "profundamente" entristecida tras conocer la noticia y envío sus condolencias a las familias y seres queridos de las víctimas.
