Nueva York Un adolescente es apuñalado mientras 50 jóvenes graban su muerte sin socorrerlo

Decenas de testigos difundieron la agresión por redes sociales, pero no avisaron a la policía de Nueva York. 

Khaseen Morris murió apuñalado en un centro comercial de Long Island, en Nueva York. / NASSAU COUNTY POLICE

La policía de la localidad de Long Island en Nueva York y autoridades escolares están consternadas por la grabación con teléfonos móviles del asesinato de un estudiante de 16 años por parte de un grupo de amigos que no hicieron nada por ayudarle.

"Tu amigo se está muriendo mientras y lo grabas en vídeo. Eso es atroz", critica la Policía de Nassau

De acuerdo con la policía, Tyler Flach, de 18 años, fue acusado de asesinato en segundo grado por la muerte de Khaseen Morris, durante una pelea que había asido acordada entre los adolescentes para tener lugar en un centro comercial después de la escuela, en Long Island, de acuerdo con la cadena CBS.

Indicó además que Morris había sido visto en compañía de la novia de otro chico y fue amenazado para que estuviese en la pelea.

Cuando llegó al lugar, unos siete adolescentes de otro distrito escolar se juntaron a su alrededor y fue apuñalado en el pecho sin que nadie pidiera ayuda.

"Grabaron su muerte en vídeo en lugar de ayudarlo. Esto no puede continuar"

Su hermana Keyanna Morris señaló a la CBS que la chica con la que le vieron pidió al fallecido que le acompañara a su casa, a lo que él accedió. Conforme a su relato, al parecer la joven quería dar celos a su exnovio.

"Grabaron su muerte en vídeo en lugar de ayudarlo. Esto no puede continuar. Tu amigo se está muriendo mientras estás ahí y lo grabas en vídeo. Eso es atroz", ha dicho el detective Stephen Fitzpatrick, del Departamento de Policía del condado de Nassau, en Long Island.

Mientras que el director del distrito escolar donde ocurrió el asesinato, Phyllis S. Harrington, aseguró que "están desconsolados por esta tragedia sin sentido".

Antes de arrestar a Tyler Flach la policía pidió a los jóvenes que hicieran lo correcto si tenían el vídeo del asesinato y lo entregaran, aunque aseguraron que sabían a quién estaban buscando.

